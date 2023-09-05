September 5, 2023
Has Rishi Sunak's UK immigration policy failed
One of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s main pledges to voters was to ‘Stop the boats”. In other words, prevent the flow of migrants across the English Channel. Just how big an issue is immigration for voters? We spoke to Conservative MP and former immigration minister Caroline Nokes to ask why she’s been so critical of the Tory government’s policies.
