UN chief urges world to make Africa 'renewable energy superpower'
African leaders are meeting in Kenya for the first ever African Climate Summit. The continent accounts for a fraction of the world’s emissions but its 600 million people face some of the most damaging effects of climate change. Leaders are hoping for the developed world to help pay for their transition to green energy but they disagree on how quickly African economies should abandon oil and gas. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
September 5, 2023
