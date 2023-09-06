WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar junta condemns ASEAN statement on military violence
ASEAN leaders called on the military to "de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians".
Myanmar junta condemns ASEAN statement on military violence
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 military coup that sparked mass protests and a bloody military crackdown. / Photo: AP
September 6, 2023

Myanmar's junta criticised an ASEAN statement condemning military violence and the targeting of civilians as "one-sided", a day after it said it would not take up its upcoming chairmanship of the bloc.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led fruitless attempts to defuse the crisis, with a five-point peace plan agreed with the generals largely moribund and the junta refusing to engage with its opponents.

At a summit on Tuesday, ASEAN leaders called on the military to "de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians".

Host Indonesia said there had been "no significant progress" on the plan.

Myanmar slammed the review as "not objective" and "one-sided", in a statement published Wednesday in the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar.

It called on ASEAN to "strictly adhere to the provisions and fundamental principles of the ASEAN Charter, especially non-interference in the internal affairs of the member states."

RelatedMyanmar, South China Sea to top agenda for ASEAN summit

Junta leaders banned

Internationally isolated Myanmar will not take up its scheduled chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Tuesday.

The Philippines will chair instead, as the bloc wrestles with how to engage with the junta, whose leaders are banned from high-level ASEAN meetings.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun confirmed to AFP that Myanmar would not be chair in 2026, without providing details.

Myanmar previously withdrew from the ASEAN chairmanship in 2006 over a potential boycott by the United States, the European Union and other international powers.

The chair went to the Philippines that year .

RelatedASEAN convoy attacked during aid delivery in Myanmar
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us