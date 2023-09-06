WORLD
Israeli army withdraws from Jenin after raid to arrest a Palestinian
Clashes break out with Palestinian gunmen as Israeli army carries out raid in Jenin.
Palestinian school children walk on a blocked road after an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2023. (Photo by Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP)
September 6, 2023

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin city in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, shortly after carrying out a raid to arrest a Palestinian.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu News Agency that the Israeli forces cordoned a home in the Jenin refugee camp and arrested a Palestinian there.

The Palestinian armed groups in Jenin, including those affiliated with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups, said in statements that their fighters clashed with the Israeli forces in Jenin.

The Israeli Army Radio confirmed the arrest of a Palestinian, who it said was wanted by the Israeli army.

'Wanted'

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns a long with attacks and assaults carried out by Israeli settlers who are usually guarded by the Israeli army.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and Israel this year is the highest since 2005, according to the United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA.

The soaring violence has also involved a rise in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

