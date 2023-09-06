TÜRKİYE
Wars leave permanent traces on human spirit: Turkish first lady
In video message to 3rd Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Emine Erdogan emphasises that ending the war in Ukraine should be a shared responsibility.
Erdogan emphasised that women and children are the groups most affected by conflict. / Photo: AA
September 6, 2023

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for awareness of the traumatic consequences of wars and natural disasters, which leave lasting marks on the human spirit.

"The consequences of war on mental health and its social dimension are often neglected," Emine Erdogan said on Wednesday in a video message sent to the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in Kiev.

"Especially facts like wars and natural disasters that develop beyond the control of the individuals have traumatic consequences on people, leaving permanent traces on the human spirit,” she added.

The first lady said Ukrainians continue to experience the devastating consequences of war, with the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the Russian war on Ukraine which started last February.

“More than 8 million Ukrainians had to leave their homeland and seek refuge in different countries to escape death and destruction. Although over 5 million Ukrainians have returned to their country, families have been torn apart and great tragedies have ensued.”

Wars not only destroy humanity but also its common heritage like cities and civilisations, she said. “Stopping the war in Ukraine, as in all conflict zones, should be our common responsibility.”

RelatedTürkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan calls for peace at Ukraine summit

Just peace

Türkiye has been making efforts since the start of the Ukraine war to reduce the destruction and end the war with a “just peace” as soon as possible, First Lady Emine Erdogan added.

Nearly 1,200 children, including children with special needs, were brought to Türkiye after the war began with the initiatives of the Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, she noted.

Stressing that in every meeting with Zelenska, they discussed cooperation projects, especially for vulnerable groups to heal the wounds of Ukraine, she said their first goal will be to ensure family reunification.

“As always, the reconstruction of Ukraine in all areas will be one of our priority issues in the upcoming period,” she added.

The Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is an international association of spouses of the world's top leaders, founded by Zelenska in 2021 to share experiences and implement joint projects for the well-being of people around the world.

During the summit, participants discussed how mental health is an inseparable part of human well-being.

SOURCE:AA
