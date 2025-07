Far-right group leader Tarrio sentenced to 22 years in prison

The Former leader of the US right-wing Proud Boys group has been handed a 22 year sentence for his role in orchestrating the attack on Capitol Hill. Enrique Tarrio's sentence is the harshest so far in the case in which more than 1-thousand people have been arrested. Shoaib Hasan has the latest. #proudboys #farright #trump