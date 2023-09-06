Workers begin dismantling wall symbolising Peru's class divisions

In the Peruvian capital, Lima, workers are taking down a wall which divides residents of the affluent districts of La Mollina from the poorer district of Villa del Trifuna. Constructed in the 1980's as a response to security concerns among the capital's richer residents, it morphed into a symbol of the South American country's class divisions.. Mikail Malik has the story..