Hawaii wildfires that roared to life a month ago destroy 2,000 homes

It's been nearly one month since some of the deadliest wildfires in more than a century broke out on the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 115 people. Authorities in the region are still working through a list of missing people, that also continues to grow. Lawsuits have since started to pile up in court. Andy Roesgen reports.