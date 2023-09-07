September 7, 2023
African leaders call for global taxes to fund climate action
African leaders have signed a declaration calling for new global taxes to fund the fight against the climate crisis. The Nairobi Declaration was issued at the end of the three-day African Climate Summit held in the Kenyan capital. The leaders say it will form the basis of their negotiating position at November's COP28 summit. Anne Macharia reports on how climate change has hit Nairobi.
