TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye strives to boost investments in Algeria: FM Fidan
Hakan Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chair second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the 2022 Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council.
Türkiye strives to boost investments in Algeria: FM Fidan
The foreign ministers discussed regional cooperation issues, bilateral cooperation, and how to make positive contributions to solving problems in Africa. / Photo: AA
September 7, 2023

Türkiye puts great efforts into boosting investments in the North African nation of Algeria, where the authorities provide all kinds of cooperation, the country’s foreign minister has told a joint conference in the capital Ankara with his visiting Algerian counterpart.

"We have a great effort and will to increase Turkish investments. Algerian authorities are also showing all kinds of cooperation in this regard. We are working on opening a branch of (Turkish) Ziraat Bank (in Algeria) especially for the solution of financial and related problems,” Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Planning Group, formed to follow up on outcomes of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Cooperation Council held in Türkiye in 2022.

Saying they had a very "fruitful meeting," Fidan added that they mutually reviewed cooperative work in all areas of state, business, and social life.

For his part, Attaf said that relations between Türkiye and Algeria are developing both politically and economically, and that there has been significant progress over the last three years.

Emphasising that relations between Algeria and Türkiye are constantly improving, he added that they have expanded to meet cooperation and partnership opportunities.

RelatedTurkish, Algerian presidents hold bilateral talks in Istanbul

Deep-rooted cultural ties

During Attaf's meeting with Fidan, the foreign ministers discussed regional cooperation issues, bilateral cooperation, and how to make positive contributions to solving problems in Africa.

Attaf is in Türkiye for a three-day visit that started on Wednesday, when he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also in attendance, according to presidential sources.

Türkiye and Algeria share common history and deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us