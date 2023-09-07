WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Collective punishment': Palestinians decry Israeli ban on Gaza's exports
The restrictions represent a reversal of recent Israeli military moves to ease the blockade to relieve economic pressure on Gaza to prevent tensions from boiling over into another bloody conflict.
'Collective punishment': Palestinians decry Israeli ban on Gaza's exports
Gaza's 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemn the ban. / Photo: AP Archive
September 7, 2023

Israel has closed the main commercial crossing in Gaza, effectively banning exports from the coastal territory after saying it had uncovered explosives in a shipment of clothes to the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates condemned Israel’s latest measure on Thursday as a form of collective punishment against Gaza's two million people, including tens of thousands of labourers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the occupied West Bank to stay afloat.

Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.

Gaza’s 4,000 fishermen, with their perishable exports, condemned the ban.

"Now I can’t make a living," said Khalid al Laham, 35, from his bare home in the southern town of Khan Younis as his five children scurried around him. "I have to borrow food from the shops."

The struggle also has reached Gaza's wealthiest traders.

"Fish are completely different from any product, it’s sensitive," said Mohammed Abu Hasira, a 38-year-old owner of a popular Gazan fish restaurant near the Mediterranean. “They should punish those who are at fault. Why are we being punished with them?”

Abu Hasira's plans to export truckloads of seafood on Thursday were thwarted by the Israeli decision, he said. Within moments, his profits evaporated and costs skyrocketed.

Overall, the measure has caused 26 tonnes of fish to rot and resulted in $300,000 in weekly losses, Gaza's main fishermen’s union said.

RelatedIsrael halts Gaza commercial imports after 'explosives found'

Limiting movement of people, goods

The new restrictions choke off the territory’s already ailing economy. They come on top of the punishing 16-year blockade that Israel and Egypt have maintained since Hamas seized control of the enclave in 2007.

The blockade, which Israel says is needed to prevent Hamas from arming, severely limits the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza.

Israel closed the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing late on Monday after saying it had discovered explosives hidden in a shipment of Zara jeans and other clothing bound for the West Bank — one of the main markets for Gaza's tiny export sector.

Israeli officials fear the explosives were bound for militants in the occupied West Bank. Israel has not said when the crossing will reopen.

Larger political struggle

The restrictions represented a reversal of recent Israeli military moves to ease the blockade to relieve economic pressure on Gaza to prevent tensions from boiling over into another bloody conflict.

Israel now allows some 21,000 Gazan labourers to enter Israel for work, and in July, Israel issued hundreds more permits. Over 90 percent more people left the strip than during the same time last year, according to the United Nations humanitarian office.

Under the blockade, Gaza’s businessmen have grappled with what they describe as exasperating bureaucratic controls and routine indignities.

Fishermen say their struggle reflects how the blockade has damaged a vital part of Gaza's economy. In July, fish accounted for 6 percent of all exports, according to the UN.

The restrictions have prevented them from importing engines, fibreglass, and other materials needed to repair their dilapidated boats.

The naval blockade limits how far out into the Mediterranean Sea the fishermen can go – and how much and what type of fish they can catch. If they drift too close to the boundaries, they risk being shot at or having their boats seized by the Israeli navy.

RelatedIsrael turns occupied Palestinian territories into open-air prison: UN expert
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us