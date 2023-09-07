The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel "out of an abundance of caution," US officials have told the Reuters news agency, the first major American military movement in Niger since a coup in July.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Thursday, declined to say how many personnel would be departing and how many were repositioning within Niger from Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital, to Air Base 201 in the city of Agadez.

Before this movement, there were 1,100 troops in the West African country.

"This consolidation represents prudent military planning to safeguard US assets while continuing to address the threat of violent extremism in the region," one of the officials said.

"This does not change our overall force posture in Niger, and we continue to review all options as we assess a way forward," the official added.

"The movement of US assets has been coordinated with and approved by the appropriate authorities."

The officials declined to give more details on the reason for the repositioning. It is generally easier to evacuate people from a single location, though there is no evidence that is imminent.

US seeking diplomatic resolution

Over the past decade, US troops have trained Niger's forces in counterterrorism and conducted drone missions against Daesh and an Al Qaeda affiliate in the region.

After the coup, the United States paused certain foreign assistance programs for Niger and military training has been on hold. Troops have largely been confined to the bases.

The administration of President Joe Biden has not formally labelled the military takeover in Niger a coup, a designation that would limit what security assistance Washington can provide the country.

"The leaders of this attempted coup are putting Niger's security at risk, creating a potential vacuum that terrorist groups or other malign groups may exploit," the official said.

The United States has been pressing for a diplomatic resolution of the crisis that erupted on July 26 when Niger military officers seized power, deposed president Mohamed Bazoum and placed him under house arrest.

France, Niger's former colonial power, also has troops in the country. But so far, Paris has rejected calls by the coup leaders to withdraw its1,500 troops.

Meanwhile, Niger's Foreign Ministry has told the US government that images of letters circulating online calling for the departure of certain American diplomatic personnel were not issued by the ministry, a US State Department spokesperson said.

"No such request has been made to the US government," the spokesperson said after the AFP news agency reported that Niger had given the US ambassador 48 hours to leave the African country.