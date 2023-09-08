September 8, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hungarian team joins rescue efforts for American man trapped in Turkish cave
A large rescue operation is underway in southern Turkiye where an American caver is trapped more than 3,000 feet down the Morca Sinkhole, one of the world's deepest caves. TRT World speaks to Denes Akos Nagy from the Hungarian Cave Rescue Service on how his team is assisting in the rescue efforts
