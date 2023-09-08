WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is French Influence Declining in Africa Following a Wave of Military Coups?
Just a week after taking over Gabon in a military coup, the leader of the West African country's junta has ben sworn in as interim president. General Brice Nguema, who led the ousting of longtime leader Ali Bongo, promised power would be returned to civilian rule after free and transparent elections. Although no date was set for the vote, crowds poured into the streets to cheer their new leader. Gabon is the latest of several former French colonies to fall to military rule, which many say shows a decline in French power and influence in the region. Guests: Paul Melly Consulting Fellow at Chatham House Michael Amoah Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
September 8, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us