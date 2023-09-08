WORLD
Turkish and Greek FMs Meet, Calling For Fresh Approaches to Aegean and EastMed Disputes
Hello and welcome to Strait Talk. I'm Ayse Suberker. A new era of relations. That's how Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the outcome of his meeting with Greece's top diplomat, who was on a visit to Ankara. After their discussions, Giorgos Gera-petri-tis said it was necessary to build on what unites the two countries, and to better understand what divided them. The meeting comes as both Ankara and Athens continue to improve relations, following years of hostility. Both foreign ministers also agreed to revive high-level contacts and seek new approaches to resolve their long-running disputes. The diplomats also revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet at the UNGA in New York later this month. Erdogan and Mistotakis previously met at a NATO summit in Lithuania in June, where both leaders called for the continuation of warming ties. Turkiye and Greece have long standing disputes, from the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, to the issue of divided Cyprus. Relations improved when Greece became one of the first countries to send rescue teams following the devastating Feb 6 earthquakes in southern Turkiye. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council Mehmet Ugur Ekinci Foreign Policy Researcher at SETA
September 8, 2023
