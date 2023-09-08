WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia summons Armenia's envoy as ties fray over Yerevan-Washington drills
The move comes as about 175 Armenian troops and 85 from the United States will start exercises next week focusing on peacekeeping operations.
Armenia has become increasingly disillusioned with Russia since the 2020 war with Azerbaijan. / Photo: AA Archive
September 8, 2023

The Russian foreign ministry has summoned the ambassador from longtime ally Armenia to protest upcoming joint military exercises with the United States and other complaints, highlighting growing tensions that are straining traditionally close relations.

"The leadership of Armenia has taken a series of unfriendly steps in recent days," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, citing the exercises that will begin on Monday, Armenia's provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its moves to ratify the Rome Statute that created the International Criminal Court, which this year indicted President Vladimir Putin for war crimes connected to the deportation of children from Ukraine.

The ministry also complained of remarks by the chairman of Armenia's parliament that it regarded as insulting to ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who is noted for her harsh comments about other countries.

About 175 Armenian troops and 85 from the United States will start exercises on Monday.

Landlocked Armenia has close military ties with Russia, including hosting a Russian military base and participating in the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization alliance.

However, Armenia has become increasingly disillusioned with Russia since the 2020 war with Azerbaijan.

Armenia this year refused to allow CSTO exercises on its territory and it declined to send troops to bloc exercises in Belarus.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
