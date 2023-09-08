September 8, 2023
At least four people killed in latest wave of Russian attacks
More Russian missiles have fallen on Ukrainian towns and cities, with the conflict likely to dominate G20 summit discussions in New Delhi. Senior officials in Kiev have criticised Elon Musk, after he admitted turning off his Starlink communications system to prevent a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
