CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Former White House Official and UN Ambassador Rice is appointed to the board of directors for the second time.
Former UN ambassador Susan Rice back in Netflix board of directors
Rice was national security adviser and UN ambassador under President Barack Obama before joining Netflix. Photo: AP Archive. / AP
September 9, 2023

Netflix Inc. has reappointed former White House official and UN ambassador Susan Rice to its board of directors, the streaming service has announced amid a crippling strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Rice served on the Netflix board from 2018 to 2020 before taking a role in President Joe Biden's administration as domestic policy adviser.

"Susan made many valuable contributions when she first joined and we know that her proven track record and operational expertise will be invaluable going forward," Netflix Co-Chief Executives Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said in a statement on Friday.

Before her first stint on the Netflix board, Rice had a long career in Washington with positions including national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations under Democratic President Barack Obama.

Rice said she was pleased to rejoin the company's board, citing its commitment "to lifting the stories of people around the world."

"I look forward to contributing my breadth of international and domestic experience at this time of challenge in the entertainment industry," Rice said.

Hollywood is grappling with strikes by writers and actors, the first dual work stoppages in 63 years.

RelatedSeason of strife: Hollywood readies for fall releases without glitz, glamour
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us