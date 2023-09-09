WORLD
3 MIN READ
Controversy in France as Macron faced boos at Rugby World Cup opening
Macron's popularity has suffered this year after implementing a controversial reform to raise the French pension age in the face of widespread protests and popular opposition.
Controversy in France as Macron faced boos at Rugby World Cup opening
Macron delivered a speech during the opening ceremony of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup ahead of the Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on September 8, 2023. / Photo: AFP
September 9, 2023

Hard-left opponents of Emmanuel Macron, expressed glee while his supporters made clear their anger after the French president was loudly booed and whistled as he made a speech at the opening of the Rugby World Cup.

Macron had to pause ahead of giving his speech from a lectern on the pitch ahead of the clash between France and New Zealand as large numbers of spectators in the packed Stade de France booed, whistled, and jeered him.

The president's appearance was also greeted with a similar reaction at special fan zones with a TV relay set up in Paris and Marseille, AFP correspondents said.

"King Macron has been booed by the French people! We are never going to leave him in peace" said Manuel Bompard, a senior figure in the France Unbowed (LFI) hard-left party.

"The people have not forgotten the insults and the pension reform. He had the welcome he deserved," added Bastien Lachaud, LFI deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis, the area where the Stade de Fr ance is located just outside Paris.

The far-right was also enthusiastic with National Rally (RN) MP Stephanie Galzy tweeting that the booing was a "symbol".

RelatedFrench police, protesters clash over Macron's pension reform

Falling popularity

His current popularity level, after falling some 10 points between December and April, is now at 31 percent, just above a low of 29 percent reached in the spring, according to Ifop/Fiducial polls.

The opening ceremony that preceded the match, won by France in a sensational start to the campaign, had seen actor Jean Dujardin lead a showcase of the "French art of living" that had been widely applauded.

But with the eyes of the world on France one year before Paris hosts the Olympics, Macron supporters were fare less impressed.

"A stadium shouldn't do that! To boo the president of the republic is to boo France," said MP Mathieu Lefevre.

Joelle Garriaud-Maylam, a senator for the right-wing opposition Republicans added: "Bravo to the XV of France. But shame on the supporters who dared to boo the president of the republic in front of the media around the world."

"We may not like Emmanuel Macron but at least we respect his function! What a sad image for our country," she added.

RelatedMacron's authority shaken by teen's death at hands of French police - analysts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us