US: Attacks on holy books ‘abhorrent’
State Department spokesperson highlights need for efforts to create more ‘inclusive’ environment for minority groups.
The Quran / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

The US State Department has described the act of desecrating religious texts as “abhorrent” when asked about the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House, or Turkevi, in New York.

“We are not tracking the details on this specific incident and cannot comment on the particulars,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to Anadolu Agency’s questions over email.

“While we find the act of desecrating any religious texts to be abhorrent, the United States supports freedom of expression as an essential element of any democracy and as enshrined in the First Amendment to the US Constitution,” the spokesperson said.

“The United States also strongly condemns acts of hate and continues to underscore the harms they can cause to individuals.”

Calling out anti-Muslim hatred

Noting the State Department’s previous statements expressing “deep concern” over acts of desecration to the holy Quran, the spokesperson said: “We repeat those sentiments.”

“We have expressed our deep concern with acts of desecration to the Holy Quran, and we repeat those sentiments. We categorically call out anti-Muslim hatred wherever it occurs,” the statement added.

In the statement, concerns previously expressed by the US regarding attacks on the Quran were reiterated, with reference to President Joe Biden's words in May.

“Confront(ing) … Islamophobia is a priority for my administration … Standing up against anti-Muslim hate is essential to who we are as a country founded on freedom and justice for all,” Biden had said.

Also, the statement highlighted the need for efforts to create a more "inclusive" environment for religious minority groups and called for "peaceful and open dialogue" regarding attacks on the Quran.

A person who had come to the front of the Turkish Consulate General in New York had kicked and thrown the Quran onto the ground.

The Turkish House security personnel intervened and removed this individual from the premises.

SOURCE:AA
