Global leaders converge in Delhi for G20 summit

One Earth, one family, one future. That's the theme of this year's G20 Summit in India. And despite deep divisions within the group, they've managed to speak with one voice on a raft of global issues. There was widespread concern that the conflict in Ukraine would derail agreement on any joint goals. But India has managed to deliver a day-one breakthrough. Melinda Nucifora has more.