Türkiye's role in Black Sea grain deal acknowledged by G20

The final communique at the G20 Summit has praised Türkiye and the UN for facilitating the Black Sea Grain Deal. However it also called for 'the immediate and unimpeded deliveries' of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia. This was a key demand of Moscow when it pulled out of the deal in July. TRT World's Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from New Delhi.