Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber-coated metal bullets as clashes broke out at the entrance of a camp in Hebron.
Israeli soldiers / Photo: AA
September 9, 2023

A Palestinian boy succumbed to the wounds he sustained during clashes with the Israeli army in the southern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

The 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the back at the entrance to the Al Arroub refugee camp on Saturday, north of Hebron city.

Local sources told Anadolu news agency that clashes broke out at the entrance of the camp and the Israeli army fired tear gas canisters as well as live and rubber-coated metal bullets.

The injured boy was taken to Al Yamamah Hospital in Bethlehem where doctors pronounced him dead.

Clashes usually break out between Palestinians and the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrance to the Arroub camp, north of Hebron.

SOURCE:AA
