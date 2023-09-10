A leading Muslim group has condemned the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House in New York City, which houses Türkiye’s consulate general and UN mission.
That was after a suspect threw a copy of the Quran to the ground and kicked it outside of the Turkish House early Friday. Turkish House security personnel removed the suspect from the premises.
A video circulating on social media showed the suspect throwing a book on the ground and trampling on it while shouting: "This is a Quran."
Recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, under the pretext of free speech, have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, including attacks on diplomatic missions.
Nasher said on Saturday CAIR-NY and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging white supremacy, anti-Jewish hate, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and all other forms of bigotry.
In July, CAIR urged President Joe Biden and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to clearly disavow anti-Muslim bigotry and condemn a Quran burning that took place in Sweden.