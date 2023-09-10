WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Muslim group denounces Quran desecration outside Turkish House in NYC
Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemns all forms of bigotry following the latest attack on the Quran outside the Turkish House in NYC.
US Muslim group denounces Quran desecration outside Turkish House in NYC
A suspect kicked and threw a Quran outside the Turkish House early Friday / Photo: AA Archive.
September 10, 2023

A leading Muslim group has condemned the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House in New York City, which houses Türkiye’s consulate general and UN mission.

We condemn this apparent attempt to desecrate the Quran – a sacred text followed by millions of Americans – and ask religious and political leaders of all faiths and backgrounds to stand with the American Muslim community in repudiation of the growing bigotry and division we are witnessing nationwide

- Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of the New York chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations

That was after a suspect threw a copy of the Quran to the ground and kicked it outside of the Turkish House early Friday. Turkish House security personnel removed the suspect from the premises.

A video circulating on social media showed the suspect throwing a book on the ground and trampling on it while shouting: "This is a Quran."

Recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark, under the pretext of free speech, have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, including attacks on diplomatic missions.

Nasher said on Saturday CAIR-NY and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging white supremacy, anti-Jewish hate, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and all other forms of bigotry.

In July, CAIR urged President Joe Biden and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to clearly disavow anti-Muslim bigotry and condemn a Quran burning that took place in Sweden.

RelatedFreedom of expression is no excuse to desecrate Quran — Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us