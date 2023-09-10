WORLD
Spanish football chief Rubiales to step down after kiss row
FIFA temporarily removed the chief from his position for 90 days, while Spanish prosecutors brought charges against him for sexual assault and coercion.
Hermoso (R) filed a complaint at a Spanish court, accusing Rubiales (L) of sexual assault. / Photo: DPA 
September 10, 2023

Suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales said Sunday he will resign from his post because of the scandal caused by his kiss on the lips of a Women's World Cup player.

"I'm going to (resign), yes, because I cannot continue my work," said Rubiales in an interview with television show "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

"(Family and friends) say to me 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'."

Rubiales, 46, sparked a worldwide backlash after forcibly kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20.

The chief was suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Hermoso, 33, filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing Rubiales of sexual assault.

Giving up

In a letter sent by Rubiales to the federation on Sunday night, he also said he was resigning as a vice-president of European football governing body UEFA.

"After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," said Rubiales in the letter.

"Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football.

"Among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return."

