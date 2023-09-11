WORLD
Djokovic claims 24th Slam with US Open win over Medvedev
Djokovic's 4th US Open title, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, 7 Wimbledon titles, and 3 French Open titles, extending his lead on the men's Grand Slam list.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, holds up the championship trophy for photographers after defeating Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New York. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2023

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open men's singles title by beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3 in the final.

The Serbian legend, on Sunday, bagged his fourth US Open singles title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York after wins in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Djokovic started the match fast after he gave only two points to his Russian opponent in the first three games.

After winning the second set with a tiebreak, he then managed to clinch all three sets in a row by winning the third.

24: Tribute to Kobe

The 36-year-old, who also became the oldest US Open champion, bagged his third major championship this year and with a total of 24 Grand Slam titles, he equaled Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Djokovic celebrated his newly achieved record and commemorated late NBA star Kobe Bryant by wearing a special T-shirt with a portrait of Kobe and a "24" printed on it.

Medvedev couldn't repeat his 2021 US Open title success against the same opponent in this year's final.

Djokovic, who has played a record 36 Grand Slam singles finals, will be named as the new world No.1 after winning the competition by passing Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings.

