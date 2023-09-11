WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens killed as passenger boat capsizes in Nigeria, several missing
The victims, mostly women and children, were drowned while travelling on a wooden boat in the Nigerian state of Niger in the Mokwa district.
Dozens killed as passenger boat capsizes in Nigeria, several missing
Boat disasters are common in the African nation where locally-made vessels are commonly used for transport. Photo: AP Archive  / AP
September 11, 2023

A boat acident in north-central Nigeria killed at least two dozen people and left many others missing amid a frantic rescue effort, emergency officials said.

The victims, mostly women and children, drowned on Sunday while travelling on the wooden boat in the Nigerian state of Niger in the Mokwa district.

The boat was carrying more than 100 passengers, according to Zainab Sulaiman, head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency in the state, suggesting that the death toll could be much higher as local divers searched for survivors.

“So far, they retrieved 24 corpses … and rescued 30 people,” Sulaiman told The Associated Press news agency.

The capsizing on the Niger River happened in the Gbajibo community, located 251 kilometres (156 miles) from Minna, the state capital.

RelatedOver 100 wedding guests dead in Nigeria boat disaster

Boat disasters are common in many remote communities across the West African nation where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport. Most incidents are attributed to overloading amid the absence of good and accessible roads in most affected areas.

The latest victims had been resettled from the area where the Jebba dam is located and were returning to their farmlands in their former communities when their boat capsized, according to Ibrahim Audu, spokesman for the Niger State emergency services.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the boat to capsize, though Audu pointed to overloading, the condition of the boat or a hindrance of the boat’s movement along th e water as possibilities.

The tragedy happened three months after one of Nigeria's deadliest boat disasters in recent years, in which more than 100 people were killed. Most of the water and transportation reforms which authorities promised at the time haven't been carried out.

RelatedNortheast Nigeria is close to famine, MSF warns
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us