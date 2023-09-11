Erdogan: We are proud of the G20 Leaders' Declaration

Much of the attention on the Turkish President, at the G20, has been on whether he could use the summit to encourage Russia back into the Black Sea Grain Initiative. But, it was also an opportunity for Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet two leaders from countries with whom relations have been going through a rapprochement. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from New Delhi.