WORLD
1 MIN READ
Chileans mark 50th anniversary of Pinochet's coup
Monday marks the fiftieth anniversary of the military coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power in Chile. Under his brutal regime, thousands of political opponents were killed or jailed. Earlier this month, the US released previously classified documents that confirmed the Americans - who opposed the democratically elected government - had prior knowledge of the coup. On Sunday, There were violent protests in Santiago with demonstrators demanding justice for the tens of thousands who were tortured, executed and forcibly disappeared during his regime. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
Demonstrators mark 50 years since 1973 coup, demand justice / Others
September 11, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us