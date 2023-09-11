TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
The neutralised terrorist was responsible for the terror group's ideological and armed training activities in northern Syria, aiming to carry out attacks in urban centres, security sources say.
MIT intensified its efforts to neutralise PKK/YPG's leaders who were providing training to terrorist members to carry out the attacks against Turkish security forces and civilians in urban centres.  / Others
September 11, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" a senior PKK/YPG terrorist in a cross-border operation in northern Syria, security sources said.

The Turkish intelligence targeted Muhtesim Akyurek, codenamed Serhat Serhildan, in an operation in the Amude region, said the sources on Monday.

Terrorist Akyurek, who joined the terrorist organisation's rural structure in 2015, received ideological and armed training. He continued his activities in Syria, as one of the responsible figures for the terrorist organisation's actions and armed trainings.

It is stated that his neutralisation will impede PKK's training activities in the region.

MIT had intensified its efforts to target the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation's leaders who were providing training to the units located especially on the Syrian border, planning attacks against Turkish security forces.

The terrorist group had been emphasising training activities in recent times to renew the cadres of which it had lost due to the MIT's operations.

Since PKK/YPG had difficulty in recruiting new members and collaborators from its base, they were training the cadres from Syria to carry out terrorist attacks in urban centers.

In this context, Muhtesim Akyurek had a significant role in training activities in Amude, and MIT monitored his contacts and activities through its field sources. Based on the intelligence and data obtained from the field, MIT conducted a successful operation, and neutralised the terrorist member.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
