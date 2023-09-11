TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan excels all expectations of Turkish people: Lukashenko
Belarusian President Lukashenko commends President Erdogan's independent policy, emphasising shared positions between Ankara and Minsk on various global matters.
Erdogan excels all expectations of Turkish people: Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader reminded the two countries once set a goal to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1.5 billion. / Photo: AA Archive
September 11, 2023

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for pursuing an independent policy.

Speaking at a meeting with Turkish ambassador to Belarus Mustafa Ozcan on Monday in Minsk, Lukashenko said Erdogan "excelled" in meeting expectations of the Turkish people.

"We have a great interest in your sovereign independent policy. You solve issues the way the Turkish people need. In this, of course, your president excelled, one might say, all the expectations of the Turkish people," Lukashenko noted.

On bilateral relations, Lukashenko said Belarus and Türkiye did a lot of work to deepen relations, but still there were some issues that need to be resolved.

"We really hope Türkiye will lend us a shoulder in this difficult situation. I would like to discuss with you a number of issues that we will have to solve together with you in the near future," he stressed.

According to Lukashenko, Ankara and Minsk have similar positions on many issues of international relations, including the crisis in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a "special military operation" in February 2022.

"We have talked about this more than once. Both Türkiye and Belarus speak from the standpoint of a diplomatic solution to this conflict," he said.

The Belarusian leader reminded the two countries once set a goal to increase the bilateral trade turnover to $1.5 billion.

"If I am not mistaken, we have already had a turnover of more than a billion for the second year. We need to reach this level (of $1,5 billion) taking into account we have such opportunities," he said.

Ozcan, for his part, thanked Lukashenko for the opportunity to meet to discuss issues on both bilateral and international agenda.

The ambassador also conveyed warm greetings from the Turkish president and words of sincere gratitude to the Belarusian side for the assistance provided after the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

"We were amazed by the solidarity of the Belarusian people, and we will never forget the help that the Belarusian people gave us," he said.

RelatedTürkiye reaffirms stance against Russian annexation of Crimea
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us