Death toll rises to 2,862 with more than 2,500 injured in Morocco Earthquake
Rescuers in Morocco are in a race against time to find those trapped in their homes since Friday's earthquake. Some have been saved by people digging with their bare hands. Aid and heavy equipment hasn't been able to reach some remote regions in the Atlas Mountain and 2,862 people are now known to have died. It's led to criticism of the government for not responding quickly enough, although as Simon McGregor-Wood reports, foreign resuce teams are beginning to arrive.
September 12, 2023
