WORLD
4 MIN READ
Lead poisoning causes over five million deaths a year: new study
Lead pollution has been shown to cause a range of serious health problems, particularly relating to heart disease and the brain development of small children.
Lead poisoning causes over five million deaths a year: new study
The report found high rates of lead contamination in metal pots and pans, ceramic cookware, paint, cosmetics and toys.  Photo: AP / AP
September 12, 2023

Lead poisoning has a far greater impact on global health than previously thought, potentially contributing to over five million deaths a year and posing a similar threat to air pollution, modelling research suggested.

The study, published on Tuesday and described as "a wake-up call", also estimated that exposure to the toxic metal causes young children in developing countries to lose an average of nearly six IQ points each.

Lead pollution has been shown to cause a range of serious health problems, particularly relating to heart disease and the brain development of small children, resulting in leaded gasoline being banned worldwide.

But people can still be exposed to the potent neurotoxin via food, soil, cookware, fertilisers, cosmetics, lead–acid car batteries and other sources.

The two World Bank economists who authored the study, published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal, said it was the first to assess the impact of lead exposure on heart disease deaths and child IQ loss in wealthy and developing nations.

Lead author Bjorn Larsen said that when the pair first saw the figure their model calculated, "we didn't even dare to whisper the number" because it was so "enormous".

Their model estimates that 5.5 million adults died from heart disease in 2019 because of lead exposure, 90 percent of them in low- and middle-income countries.

That is six times higher than the previous estimate, and represents around 30 percent of all deaths from cardiovascular disease — the leading cause of death worldwide.

It would mean that lead exposure is a bigger cause of heart disease than smoking or cholesterol, Larsen said.

RelatedEstimated 1M people die annually due to lead poisoning: WHO

$6 trillion cost

The research also estimated that children under five lost a cumulative 765 million IQ points due to lead poisoning globally in 2019, with 95 percent of those losses coming in developing countries.

That number is nearly 80 percent higher than previously estimated.

The World Bank researchers put the economic cost of lead exposure at $6 trillion in 2019, equivalent to seven percent of global gross domestic product.

For the analysis, the researchers used estimates of blood lead levels in 183 countries taken from the landmark 2019 Global Burden of Disease study.

Previous research had measured only lead's effect on heart disease when it came to raising blood pressure. But the new study looked at numerous other ways lead affects hearts, such as the hardening of arteries that can lead to stroke, resulting in the higher numbers, Larsen said.

Roy Harrison, an expert in air pollution and health at Birmingham University in the UK, who was not involved in the study, told AFP it was "interesting, but subject to many uncertainties".

For example, the relationship between lead in blood and heart disease is based on a survey in the United States, and whether those findings could be applied worldwide "is a huge jump of faith", he said.

Harrison also pointed out that the model used estimations -- not tests -- of lead in blood in many developing countries.

If the results were confirmed, "they would be of major public health significance, but at present, this is simply an interesting hypothesis", he said.

RelatedParents in US have been buying baby food with toxic metals and brands knew
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us