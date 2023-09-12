American caver Mark Dickey rescued after 10-day Turkish cave ordeal

An American explorer who fell ill 1,000 metres below ground in a Turkish cave has been rescued after ten days. Mark Dickey suffered stomach bleeding while conducting a survey of the Morca Cave in the southern province of Mersin. A team of international rescuers worked tirelessly alongside Türkiye's national relief agency, AFAD, to bring him out alive. Malik Fuda has the story.