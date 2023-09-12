Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Western efforts to "restrain" China's ascent as a global power were doomed to fail as he hailed Moscow's "amazing" relations with Beijing.

Speaking at an economic forum, held on Tuesday, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok to which Beijing sent a large delegation, Putin said cooperation between Russia and China in the areas of security and defence was also booming.

"Today the West is trying to restrain the development of China because it sees that China, under the leadership of our friend (President Xi Jinping)..., is developing by leaps and bounds. This leaves them shocked," Putin said.

"They are doing everything to slow down the development of China but this will not be possible, they are too late. That's it, the train has left," he added.

'Mutually beneficial cooperation'

Moscow has focused increasingly on boosting trade, energy, military and other ties with China after its decision to launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, plunged its relations with the West into a deep crisis.

China has declined to blame Moscow for the war and has condemned sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russia while at the same time profiting by securing discounts for oil and gas that Russia can no longer sell to Europe.

Putin and Xi had already heralded an era of much closer ties, and a shared rejection of a Western-based world order, by signing a "no limits" partnership agreement in Beijing last year, weeks before Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"We have truly amazing relations in the area of international security and coordination of our positions," Putin said, adding that the two countries did not "create military alliances" and that their cooperation was not aimed against anybody else.

Putin later held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the Vladivostok forum.

China's Xinhua state news agency quoted Zhang as saying that Beijing was willing to share development opportunities and to deepen "mutually beneficial cooperation" with Russia.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said in July that Putin planned to visit China in October at the time of its third "Be lt and Road" forum, responding to an invitation issued by Xi during his high-profile state visit to Russia in March.

The Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's visit but the Russian leader said last week he expected to meet Xi soon.