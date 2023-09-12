BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
'Epidemic' of shoplifting in Britain affecting profitability of businesses
Shoplifting is a "problem which is just getting steadily worse", George Weston, the CEO of Primark-owner Associated British Foods says.
'Epidemic' of shoplifting in Britain affecting profitability of businesses
Retailers say that profits have been under pressure from loss of inventory due to theft at their stores. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 12, 2023

Britain is seeing an "epidemic" of shoplifting, the boss of the retailer John Lewis has said, as the owner of the Primark fashion chain joined industry calls for the authorities to crack down on the problem, saying its profit margins were suffering.

"It's become an epidemic. Sadly, in the last year we've seen twice as many offences," Sharon White, chair of the John Lewis Partnership that owns department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

On Monday, White called for the UK government to set up a commission to examine the problems faced by town centres, saying they risked becoming "a looting ground for emboldened shoplifters and organised gangs."

On Tuesday, George Weston, the CEO of Primark-owner Associated British Foods, said the fashion chain had stepped up spending on security guards, CCTV and on equipping staff with body cameras to try to combat in-store theft.

"But we need to emphasise, as others have emphasised, the role of the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and magistrates in tackling this problem which is just getting steadily worse," he told Reuters news agency in an interview.

"They are doing more, but it's not enough yet."

Weston said some of the theft was "quite organised" and Primark was also seeing higher levels of anti-social behaviour.

RelatedTrump asks for Xi Jinping's help in shoplifting case of three UCLA players

His comments echo those of Tesco CEO Ken Murphy, who earlier this month said Britain's biggest supermarket chain was offering body-cams to staff who need them.

Murphy also called for a change in the law to make abuse and violence towards retail workers a specific offence in Britain.

Store theft is a big problem in the United States too, as a recent surge in inflation has left some consumers struggling to pay their way.

Target, Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods have all warned that profits have been under pressure from loss of inventory due to theft at their stores.

RelatedFirst female boss vows to shake up Bangladesh's fashion factories
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us