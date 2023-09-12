WORLD
Erdoğan Holds Rare Meeting With Egyptian Counterpart El Sisi on Sidelines of G20 Summit
Over the weekend, leaders from the world's largest economies gathered in India for the G20 summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the event to garner more attention to the global south. But there was no family photo op at the end, a hallmark of past summits. Disputes reportedly emerged over a joint declaration that called for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine war, without spefically condemning Russia. The summit stood out from the previous one as it did not allow the Ukriane war to dominate the agenda. One of the biggest announcements made included inviting the African Union to become a permanent member of the G20. A new economic corridor was also announced, that would connect India, the Middle East and Europe, which many see as a rival to China's Belt and Road Initiative. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed the corridor, saying a regional transport network in the Middle East couldnt work without Turkiye. Erdogan also held a rare close door meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as both countries look to normalize relations. Guests: Manas Chawla CEO at London Politica Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University
September 12, 2023
