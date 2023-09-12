A Russian aid convoy has reached the city of Khankendi

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia are escalating again over the the Karabakh region, which has been the centre of two conflicts between the countries in the last three decades. Despite Armenian provocations in the region, Azerbaijan has reopened the Aghdam-Khankedi road for the first time in years. Russian President Vladimir Putin says Yerevan had effectively accepted Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh. Bera Karaman has the story.