TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan conveys condolences to Libya over devastating  floods
Türkiye always stands by "friendly, brotherly" Libyan people, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells head of Libyan Presidential Council in phone call.
Türkiye's Erdogan conveys condolences to Libya over devastating  floods
President Erdogan said Türkiye has so far sent to Libya three cargo planes with aid, adding: "Our goal is to ensure Libya's wounds are healed as soon as possible." / Photo: AA
September 12, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended condolences to the head of the Libyan Presidential Council over deadly floods in the North African country.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Mohammed al-Manfi that Türkiye always stands by the “friendly and brotherly” Libyan people in their “fight against the disaster” and that Ankara’s assistance will continue, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Earlier, Erdogan said Türkiye has so far sent to Libya three cargo planes with aid, adding: "Our goal is to ensure Libya's wounds are healed as soon as possible."

RelatedThousands reportedly dead after devastating floods in eastern Libya

A spokesman for the East Libya-based Interior Ministry expects the death toll in Derna to jump to over 10,000 amid massive damage to infrastructure in the city.

Initial reports indicate that dozens of villages and towns were submerged by the deadly floods caused by Storm Daniel that struck eastern Libya on Sunday.

On Monday, Libya’s Presidency Council appealed to friendly countries and international aid groups to provide aid to the flood-stricken areas in the eastern region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us