WORLD
2 MIN READ
Storm Daniel dumps heavy rain in Gaza, triggers widespread flooding
Large number of houses submerged following overnight rains, officials say.
Storm Daniel dumps heavy rain in Gaza, triggers widespread flooding
A view of a mosque is reflected in floodwaters in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 13, 2023

A large number of houses was inundated in the Gaza Strip as the tail of the Mediterranean Storm Daniel dumped torrential rains in the occupied territories, officials have said.

On Wednesday, an Anadolu news agency reporter saw a number of houses in different areas of the Gaza submerged by rainwater.

According to reports, after wreaking havoc in Libya, the remnants of Storm Daniel reached the Palestinian Territories late Tuesday.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Civil Defence Service in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, told Anadolu: “Our crews dealt with dozens of tasks as a result of the storm that struck the Gaza on Wednesday morning.”

“Many homes were flooded and trees were uprooted by rainwater,” Basal added.

“As the storm started heading towards Gaza, the civil defence raised the level of readiness to cope with all possible events,” the official explained.

Related'We heard huge explosion': Libya flood survivors tell of miraculous escape

The Palestinian Meteorology Department also warned citizens of “the chance of torrential rains in some areas.”

Storm Daniel swept several areas in eastern Libya on Sunday, most notably the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna, according to an Anadolu reporter in the field.

More than 6,000 people have died and many remain unaccounted for after floods caused by Storm Daniel struck eastern Libya, according to sources.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent on Monday put the figure of missing people in the floods’ wake at 10,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us