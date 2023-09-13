TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish arms company is set for role in British military
Turkish CANIK's acquisition of AEI Systems paves the way for the production of medium-caliber guns in high quantities in both the UK and Türkiye.
Turkish arms company is set for role in British military
Medium-caliber guns will be offered for land, air and sea platforms of friendly and allied countries, with a primary focus on Türkiye and the UK, in the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems. / Photo: AA
September 13, 2023

Turkish arms manufacturer CANIK has been gearing up to take on a role in the British military with its new 30-millimeter weapons system.

The company's 30-millimeter weapons system and turret were showcased on the unmanned wheeled carrier vehicle by HIPPO Multipower at the International Defence and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI 2023) held in London.

Utku Aral, CANIK's CEO, highlighted the significance of the event, which marked its debut in the UK since acquiring British defence company AEI Systems earlier this year.

CANIK's acquisition of AEI Systems, one of the three medium-caliber cannon manufacturers in the world, has paved the way for the production of medium-caliber guns in high quantities in both the UK and Türkiye.

These guns will be offered for land, air and sea platforms of friendly and allied countries, with a primary focus on Türkiye and the UK, in the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems.

Aral emphasised the growing importance of 30mm caliber gun systems on a global scale, citing their low recoil and versatility in firing various types of ammunition.

RelatedTurkish defence industry soars to new heights as crowds flock to Teknofest

$350M sales target

Aral said that CANIK's advanced firing control system's capability to interface with medium-caliber cannons creates a solution-oriented field for all types of platforms.

He noted that very few countries worldwide produce medium-caliber weapons and Türkiye's strength in ammunition production thanks to the capabilities of Turkish defence giants.

"There's nothing that can't be achieved in terms of ammunition, but weapons and turrets were critical. When the companies under the Samsun Yurt Savunma group, such as CANIK, AEI Systems, and Unirobotics come together, they have complementary features within the ecosystem. Today, all these systems are essential for ATAK-2, the national combat aircraft, and manned/unmanned naval vehicles. This has expanded our horizons," he explained.

RelatedErdogan: Türkiye's defence industry is a game changer

He also said the company has enhanced its product portfolio.

"Sales to European countries, which were previously just a dream, are now possible. We have become one of the companies in the world with this capability. We are a company that exports 95 percent of its production," he noted.

"Our goal is to reach a $350 million sales target. We have already achieved more than half of this. Hopefully, in a few years, we will have reached the target we aimed for," he added.

With ambitious goals ahead, Aral believes CANIK is well on its way to achieving its objectives.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us