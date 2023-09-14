Mayor says number of deaths in city of Derna could reach 20,000

The number of people killed by the devastating floods that hit Libya's eastern city of Derna is set to rise dramatically with local officials saying it could be as high as 20-thousand. The catastrophic flooding happened after two nearby dams burst their banks washing away part of the port city. Rescuers are still struggling to recover bodies from the sea. Mikail Malik has the latest