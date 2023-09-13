TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
European Parliament's Türkiye report based on 'disinformation'
Parliament's 2022 report is filled with "unjust accusations and prejudices" based on disinformation of anti-Türkiye circles, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
European Parliament's Türkiye report based on 'disinformation'
Türkiye's reaction came after the report was adopted at a plenary session of the European Parliament.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 13, 2023

Türkiye has slammed the European Parliament's [EP] 2022 report on the country, saying it is filled with "disinformation" and its claims are disconnected from historical and legal realities.

“This report, filled with unjust accusations and prejudices based on the disinformation of anti- Türkiye circles, is a reflection of the European Parliament's usual shallow and non-visionary approach, both in its relations with our country and the future of the EU," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Türkiye's reaction came after the report was adopted at a plenary session of EP.

"Unfortunately, this report also demonstrates how captive members of the EP are to the daily populist politics and how far they are from developing the right strategic approach towards both the EU and our region."

RelatedAnkara: EU cannot be global actor without Türkiye

Türkiye considers it unreasonable for the EU to bring up different approaches instead of the accession negotiations at this critical time for the stability and security of the continent, when a window of opportunity has opened for the revitalisation of Türkiye-EU relations, it noted.

In addition, the claims in the report regarding the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues, which reflect one-sided views of some groups and are disconnected from historical and legal realities, hold no validity for Türkiye, it added.

Türkiye has the potential to make the EU a global power in the face of all current challenges such as security, energy, climate change and economic difficulties, it said.

"Recognising this truth is possible with a visionary perspective that does not surrender to the daily interests of some circles."

"We hope that the new Parliament that will form after the 2024 EP elections will act with a neutral, rational, and constructive perspective," it added.

RelatedTürkiye-EU relations: 70 years of ups and downs
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us