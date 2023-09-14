WORLD
First Venezuelan to Moon in Chinese spacecraft — Maduro after Xi meet
The two nations said they "are close friends of mutual trust, good partners of common development, and dear partners of strategic collaboration".
China maintains close relations with the internationally isolated but oil-rich Maduro government and is one of Venezuela's main creditors. / Photo: AFP
September 14, 2023

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country could soon send its first astronauts to the Moon in a Chinese spacecraft following a scientific cooperation agreement reached with President Xi Jinping.

Maduro arrived in Beijing on Tuesday after a tour of Shanghai and other Chinese cities, met Xi on Wednesday and agreed to "upgrade" ties with Beijing.

Maduro announced during his meeting with Xi on Wednesday that the two countries had agreed to train young Venezuelan astronauts in China, with plans to eventually send them to the Moon.

A special task team "on scientific, technological, industrial and aerospace cooperation will sooner rather than later (send) the first Venezuelan man and woman to the moon in a Chinese spacecraft", Maduro said.

"Very soon, Venezuelan youth will come here to prepare as astronauts in Chinese schools," he said.

Maduro said in a video posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, "where we're heading is for the Moon, to a splendid era for China and Venezuela".

He said the two countries "have declared the relationship as an airtight and strategic partnership for all times".

RelatedChina, Venezuela ink several deals as Maduro meets Xi in Beijing

China's support for BRICS membership

The two sides said in an agreement signed on Wednesday they "are close friends of mutual trust, good partners of common development, and dear partners of strategic collaboration".

It also reiterated Venezuela's interest in joining the BRICS group of major emerging economies that held its most recent summit in August in Johannesburg.

The original grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa announced at that summit its admission of six new countries, including Argentina.

Venezuela "can contribute significant strengths to the group's energy agenda, as a reliable supplier and the country with the largest proven oil reserves and the fourth-largest natural gas reserve worldwide", Wednesday's agreement said.

China maintains close relations with the internationally isolated but oil-rich Maduro government and is one of Venezuela's main creditors.

The South American country's GDP fell 80 percent in a decade due to the effect of its economic crisis, with citizens struggling to access basic necessities and millions having fled the country.

RelatedVenezuelan President Maduro seeks China's support to join BRICS group
SOURCE:AFP
