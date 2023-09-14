TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Sudanese military leader in Ankara
The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al Burhan since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Sudanese military leader in Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Chairman of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, Abdel Al Burhan (L) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye on September 13, 2023. / Photo: AA
September 14, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Wednesday.

No more information was provided about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

The visit is the fifth foreign trip by al Burhan, who is Sudan’s army chief, since a war erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in April. He earlier visited Egypt, South Sudan, Qatar, and Eritrea.

RelatedHow the world is reacting to Sudan crisis

Conflict in Sudan

Since April 15, Sudan's regular army has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Burhan's former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

After spending months under siege inside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Burhan made his first foray outside last month and has visited regional allies in recent weeks.

He has since been based in Port Sudan in the country's east, which has been spared the fighting and to which government officials and the United Nations have relocated.

It also hosts Sudan's only functioning airport.

So far, the civil war has killed at least 5,000 people, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

It has also forced 4.8 million people out of their homes -- one million of whom have crossed borders -- according to the UN, which expects those numbers to rise further.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us