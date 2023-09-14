WORLD
2 MIN READ
India shuts schools, imposes curbs after two die of Nipah virus in Kerala
The virus has no vaccine and symptoms include intense fever and respiratory infection, but in severe cases can lead to brain inflammation and death.
India shuts schools, imposes curbs after two die of Nipah virus in Kerala
At least four people have been hospitalised, including the nine-year-old child of one of the victims. Photo: AFP  / AFP
September 14, 2023

India has curbed public gatherings and shut some schools in the southern state of Kerala after two people died of Nipah, a virus from bats or pigs that causes deadly fever, officials said.

The virus has no vaccine and a fatality rate ranging from 40 to 75 percent, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms include intense fever, vomiting and a respiratory infection, but severe cases can involve seizures and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, and result in a coma.

Three others have tested positive, and more than 700 people, including 153 health workers who came in contact with those infected are under observation, health officials said.

RelatedWhat Africa and an Indian state tell us about containing past contagions

At least four people have been hospitalised, including the nine-year-old child of one of the victims.

Initially transmitted from animals such as fruit bats or pigs, Nipah is also spread from person to person, the WHO said.

The incubation period -- the time from infection to the onset of symptoms -- ranges from around four to 14 days, but has been reported to be as long as 45 days, according to the WHO.

In 2018, at least 17 people died after being infected by the virus in Kerala.

The virus was first identified in 1998 after it spread among pig farmers in Malaysia. In India, the first Nipah outbreak was reported in the state of West Bengal in 2001.

The WHO lists Nipah as one of its priority diseases that pose "the greatest public health risk due to their epidemic potential" and where there is "no or insufficient countermeasures".

RelatedHere are six infectious diseases we should probably keep an eye on
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us