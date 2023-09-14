TÜRKİYE
Türkiye offers investors unique options: Industry and Technology Minister
Mehmet Fatih Kacır met South Korean companies in Seoul, including the representatives of Hyundai, LG and Samsung.
Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır attended the 24th World Knowledge Forum held in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, where the world's largest technology companies gathered, and delivered a speech. / Photo: AA
September 14, 2023

Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır met with investors in South Korea’s capital city of Seoul, inviting them to invest in Türkiye.

“I discussed Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative and technology development at the World Knowledge Forum sessions I attended in South Korea,” Kacır posted on Thursday on his social media account X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Türkiye presents investors with a variety of unique options with its skilled and young labour population, strategic place in industrial value chains, well-designed industrial infrastructure, logistical advantages, and international agreements that open doors to export potential," he said.

Türkiye’s growing economy

Türkiye's economy has grown 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, better than the market forecast, according to data released by the country's statistical authority.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices surged 60.7 per cent from last year, to $271.5 billion (5.5 trillion Turkish liras) in the April-June period.

Türkiye boasted the second-strongest growth rate among Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries, for which data are available, in the second quarter of this year.

During his visit to boost Türkiye’s economic relations with South Korean companies, Mehmet Fatih Kacır also met representatives of Hyundai, LG and Samsung.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
