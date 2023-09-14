TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Russia works on grain supply to Africa collaborating with Türkiye and Qatar
Russian deputy foreign minister announces  preliminary contacts "underway" over possible one million grain supply to Africa as meetings at the expert level among Russia, Türkiye and Qatar are on the agenda.
Russia works on grain supply to Africa collaborating with Türkiye and Qatar
On July 17, Russia decided not to extend the term of its participation in the pact, brokered by Türkiye to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 14, 2023

The Russian deputy foreign minister has said the process to supply 1 million tons of grain to countries in need in Africa has begun.

“So far, preliminary contacts are underway, and meetings at the expert level of the three sides (Russia, Türkiye and Qatar) are on the agenda,” Sergey Vershinin told the Russian state news agency TASS.

He said the Russian-Turkish-Qatari initiative is not an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia did not extend in July, but an independent project aimed at helping the countries in need.

According to him, under the 2022 grain deal, most part of the cargo was forage corn and grain, and their point of destination was beyond countries in need.

"We have talked about this publicly, and now we mean to meet these needs of such countries together with our partners,” he said.

RelatedTürkiye hopeful of reviving Black Sea grain deal at Erdogan's Russia visit

Separately, in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel, Vershinin reiterated Russia’s position to resume the grain deal “as soon as there is real progress on the export of agricultural products from Russia to world markets.”

“For us results are important, not promises to do something but something that is done,” he emphasised.

On July 17, Russia decided not to extend the term of its participation in the pact, brokered by Türkiye to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after Moscow's "special military operation" in February 2022.

RelatedBlack Sea grain deal should be resumed by correcting deficiencies: Erdogan

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations, and there are restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance on shipments of its own food and fertiliser exports.

Russia will return to the deal as soon as its demands, which include the Russian Agricultural Bank being reconnected to SWIFT, are met, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us