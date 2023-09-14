Quake rescue efforts continue as people wait for aid in Morocco

Aftershocks in the wake of an earthquake that has killed more than 2,900 people in Morocco have hampered ongoing rescue and aid efforts. The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred on the country's Atlas mountains and has displaced thousands of people. Officials say at least 50,000 buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Danielle Robertson is in Marrakech, Morocco.