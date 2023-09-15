WORLD
11 ex-cops convicted in Mexico over killing of 17 migrants near US border
The policemen had shot dead 16 migrants from Guatemala and one from Honduras in January 2021 and burnt the bodies to hide their crime.
The killings took place in Santa Anita in Tamaulipas state, close to the border with the United States. Photo: AFP / AFP
September 15, 2023

Eleven Mexican former police officers have been found guilty in the murder of 17 migrants who were shot and burned near the United States border.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday it had "managed to obtain a conviction" against 11 police officers charged with homicide, while another one was found guilty of abuse of office.

After a trial that lasted more than three months, judge Patricio Lugo Jaramillo ruled there was enough evidence to convict the former police officers.

The killings took place on January 21, 2021, in the community of Santa Anita in Tamaulipas state, close to the border with the United States, where 16 migrants from Guatemala and one from Honduras were headed.

The victims "lost their lives due to gunshot wounds and were subsequently incinerated", the prosecutor's statement read.

Initially, 12 police officers were charged with murder, but one of them had the charge softened to abuse of authority in exchange for cooperating with the investigation.

The charred bodies were found in a truck in the municipality of Camargo, an area of disputes between drug cartels near the frontier with the US state of Texas.

A total of 19 bodies were discovered, including the remains of two Mexicans who, authorities said, were human traffickers who were going to take the migrants to the border.

